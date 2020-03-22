Bank of America Corp DE Sells 149,297 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.07% of Sonoco Products worth $127,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

