Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,476 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.73% of Waters worth $110,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Waters by 87.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after buying an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,311,000 after buying an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after buying an additional 84,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Waters by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Waters by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $173.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.97 and its 200-day moving average is $219.51. Waters Co. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. Waters’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.13.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

