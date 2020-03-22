Bank of America Corp DE Sells 251,212 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.17% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $151,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $176.66 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $269.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.74.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

