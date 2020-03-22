Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,101 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.80% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $153,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN opened at $161.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.10 and a 200-day moving average of $201.54. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $232.08.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

