Bank of America Corp DE Takes $151.62 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,398,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,621,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.89% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $20.96 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

