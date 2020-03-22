Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.74% of Teleflex worth $129,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $243.84 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.25.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

