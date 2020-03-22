Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of W W Grainger worth $217,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in W W Grainger by 1,274.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,509,000 after purchasing an additional 110,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $6,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger stock opened at $213.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $212.01 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.47.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.45.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

