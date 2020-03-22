Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $216,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $861.15.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $566.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $796.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $813.64. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

