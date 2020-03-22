Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $210.54 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,426,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,142,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.01% of PulteGroup worth $210,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $19.77 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

