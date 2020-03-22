Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 610,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Keysight Technologies worth $195,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.73. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

