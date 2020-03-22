Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Northern Trust worth $199,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

