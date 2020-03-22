Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 138,020 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of AvalonBay Communities worth $240,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

