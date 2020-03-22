Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,064 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $222,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,913,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,375,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 555,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

NYSE:PEG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

