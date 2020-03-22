Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 254,522 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.46% of Brixmor Property Group worth $222,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

