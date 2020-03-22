Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,602 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.13% of FMC worth $275,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FMC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.78.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

