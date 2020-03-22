Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 55,634 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 55,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Wynn Resorts worth $200,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.