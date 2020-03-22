Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Centene worth $194,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after acquiring an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,025,000 after acquiring an additional 459,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $265,482,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

