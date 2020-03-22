Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,699,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.58% of Conagra Brands worth $263,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $4,514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

CAG stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

