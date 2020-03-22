Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $108,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 48.80%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

