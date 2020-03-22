Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $116.98 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.