Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 15,650,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,315. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

