Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBSI. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Barrett Business Services from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of BBSI traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 85,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,408. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $273.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $247,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,772.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $622,779 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $1,771,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

