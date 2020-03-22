Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.70.

BTE opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.39 million and a P/E ratio of -16.82. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

