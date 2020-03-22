Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0569 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $68,508.46 and approximately $15.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00343166 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00018077 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000293 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,335,781 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,168 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

