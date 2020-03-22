Beaxy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $207.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 60.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $207.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.26 or 0.04398335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00069510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038340 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016931 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,609,528 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

