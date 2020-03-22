Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.