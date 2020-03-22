Beetle Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,490.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $29,490.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00073229 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 219,870,364 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

