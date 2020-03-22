Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $10.39 and $50.98. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $28,853.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00078822 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 219,938,606 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

