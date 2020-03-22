Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) will report $70.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.19 million to $81.00 million. Benefytt Technologies reported sales of $87.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full year sales of $322.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.93 million to $325.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $360.48 million, with estimates ranging from $353.20 million to $367.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benefytt Technologies.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.97. Benefytt Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

