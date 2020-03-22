Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,842.38 ($63.70).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 6,315 ($83.07) to GBX 5,779 ($76.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,395 ($44.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,835.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,620.43. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 99.32 ($1.31) dividend. This is a boost from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $20.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In related news, insider Glyn Barker acquired 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). Also, insider Peter Vernon acquired 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

