BERNcash (BERN) Price Up 45.4% This Week

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. BERNcash has a total market cap of $25,519.97 and approximately $26.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.01099627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00033055 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00194167 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007885 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00093772 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

