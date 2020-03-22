Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $108,416.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.02773818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00035769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

