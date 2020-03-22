Bezant (BZNT) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $69,774.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Bezant has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.02704460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00188897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Fatbtc and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

