BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $789,826.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00054042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.04381845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00068940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003829 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

