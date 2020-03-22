Binance Coin Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $350.29 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $11.65 or 0.00192324 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.02628551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00100535 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, FCoin, HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LBank, Bancor Network, DDEX, AirSwap and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

