Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $173.54 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Binance USD has a market cap of $173.54 million and approximately $111.03 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00016784 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.88 or 0.04337239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013115 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 173,231,872 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

