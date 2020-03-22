Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $100,834.39 and $9,733.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.02732271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00190591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,986,160 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

