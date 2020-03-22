BitBall Reaches One Day Volume of $69,691.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, BitBall has traded 52% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $69,691.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00032857 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,872.95 or 0.99720837 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00077675 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000783 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,918,894 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.