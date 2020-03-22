BitBar Reaches Market Cap of $58,317.14 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00022116 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a market capitalization of $58,317.14 and approximately $136.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBar has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,344.44 or 2.29112311 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000612 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,273 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

