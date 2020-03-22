Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $188,419.12 and approximately $764.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00033918 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00093950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,065.60 or 1.00225817 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00082120 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000917 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 222,439,956 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

