bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002290 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.40 million and $83.93 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.02724096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00189439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 32,510,700 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.