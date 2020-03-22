BitCoen Price Tops $0.0080 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market cap of $55,962.10 and approximately $92.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.02944011 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,780.21 or 0.96631910 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000476 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

