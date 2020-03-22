Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $514,186.55 and approximately $46.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000122 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

