Bitcoin Interest Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $75,617.25 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00507796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002628 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002335 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.