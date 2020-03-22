Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $2.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00036869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $301,064.06 and $16,537.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003863 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000551 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 137,666 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

