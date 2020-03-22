Bitcoin Private Tops One Day Trading Volume of $271.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $714,369.68 and approximately $271.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00515296 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00117767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00086234 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002296 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

