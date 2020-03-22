Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.42 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $163.49 or 0.02724397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitfinex, Coinbit and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and $3.42 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00190371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00100995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,342,352 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, MBAex, HitBTC, Koinex, Upbit, FCoin, Trade Satoshi, CoinEx, Bithumb, Kraken, Coinsuper, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Coinbit, Indodax, DragonEX, BX Thailand, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Bitbns, CoinZest, ZB.COM, Poloniex, OKEx, Bibox, Hotbit, BigONE, Huobi, Gate.io, IDAX, Bitrue, Coinsquare, Binance, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, CoinBene, WazirX, Bitkub, Korbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

