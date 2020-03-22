BitcoiNote Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $12,133.73 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 10% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,358,451 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

