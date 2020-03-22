BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19,549.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $395,167.31 and approximately $19,549.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00511461 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00117331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00085905 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002584 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000558 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,588,947,719 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

