Bitcore (BTX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003487 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.68 million and $341.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,981.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.02109113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.77 or 0.03423202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00604320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00651499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00078142 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00025097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00504055 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016764 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,154,731 coins and its circulating supply is 17,653,772 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

